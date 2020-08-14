WATCH: Classic 6abc Commercials

Anyone who has grown up in the Philadelphia area is familiar with 6abc, Action News, and many of its most popular personalities.

According to Wikipedia, when Channel 6 signed on in 1947, it was the second local TV station to sign on in Philadelphia. (The first was Channel 3).

6abc.com says anchor Jim Gardner joined the station in 1976. One year later, he became the news anchor for the 6pm and 11pm newscasts (a position he still holds today). Check out this classic promo featuring a much younger Jim Gardner.

In the following promo from 1984, Gardner is featured along with many former staffers, including the popular meteorologist Dave Roberts and the late sportscaster, Gary Papa.

These days, the first Action News airs at 4:30am, but back in the 1970s, the earliest cast aired at 6:30am/.

For years, Accu Weather has been synonymous with Action News. Check out this classic commercial from 1986.

Here's a quick commercial promoting 6abc's Chopper 6.

According to her bio on 6abc.com, Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan joined the station as a weekend weather anchor in 1995. Here she is in a promo from the 2000's that also features Gardner and Papa.

In the following "We Are Family" commercial, you'll spot several familiar faces, including current 6abc anchor Rick Williams.

6abc.com says popular meteorologist Adam Joseph joined the station in 2005. If you base popularity on Facebook followers, Joseph would rank at the top of the list for 6abc personalities. He currently has over 242,000 followers. Be on the lookout for Joseph in this commercial from 2014.

And finally, check out the classic Action News theme song. According to Wikipedia, 6abc has been using the song since 1972.