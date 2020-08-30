WATCH: Lady Gaga’s Epic ‘Chromactica’ Medley Performance at the 2020 MTV VMAs

This is the performance from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards that EVERYONE will be talking about on Monday.

Lady Gaga took to the stage to perform a medley of "Enigma", "Chromatica II", "911", "Rain on Me" ft. Ariana Grande, and "Stupid Love." The pandemic did not stop the pop superstar from epic outfit changes (featuring amazing masks as well).

Of course, in the wake of COVID-19, the performance was without a live audience, but it did not stop Gaga from giving it her all. Lady Gaga, by the way, won several of the night's biggest awards, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande), and Collaboration (for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande).

MORE FROM THE 2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS:

