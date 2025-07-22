When you come to New Jersey, always expect the unexpected! It’s not secret at all that the Jersey Shore is full of so much fun to be had. No matter if you’re down in Wildwood on the boardwalk or if you’re just spending the day in the sand in Belmar, it’s great.

One thing that’s really important and not talked about enough is beach safety. After what happened today in Island Beach State Park, it’s important to be aware of what could happen when you set out for a fun beach day.

There were reports that a waterspout formed off the coast of the beach in Island State Park this morning, and the videos are just insane to see. You can see the video here.

What Is A Waterspout?

According to NOAA, a waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist. It is essentially a tornado that is formed in a body of water, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less dangerous.

Waterspouts can actually be considered tornadoes and cause tornado warnings if they move ashore. They’re also considered to be just as dangerous as tornadoes.

What To Do When You See A Waterspout Form?

Reports say to make sure you keep a safe distance from the spout itself. They can be extremely dangerous and cause some very serious winds. The best distance to be is at least a few hundred yards away if possible. Next, you should check the direction of the waterspout.

Determine if it’s moving towards or away from you. Always head for the shore if you see a waterspout forming if you’re in the water and take cover as quickly as possible. It’s also important to note that you should move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement, according to the National Weather Service.

Hopefully, nobody encounters one of these anytime soon, but if you do, seek shelter and stay clear.

