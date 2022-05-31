Wawa in Bensalem, PA Robbed Monday Evening

A suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a robbery of a busy convenience store in Bucks County Monday night, officials say.

The Bensalem Police Department confirms that an investigation is ongoing after the Wawa in Bensalem, PA was robbed last night (Monday, May 30).

They say that there was a robbery at the store — which is located at 4662 Bensalem Blvd in Bensalem, PA — around 9:37 pm on Monday (May 30).

A man entered the store wearing a black mask He handed the store's clerk a note that read "I have a gun," before demanding the money, officials tell us.

The suspect was given an unknown amount of cash before he fled south down Bensalem Blvd, they say.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing all black clothing and a black mask when he entered the store on Monday. He was not immediately located following a search of the area by officers and a K-9 team from the Bensalem Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.