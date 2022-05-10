Jason Derulo & Ava Max To Headline Philadelphia’s Fourth of July Celebration 2022

Music is back in A BIG way this Fourth of July in Philly as music superstars Jason Derulo and Ava Max will headline Philadelphia's annual Fourth of July celebration.

In fact, the entire Wawa Welcome America festival will be back bigger and better than ever before.

Of course, it's a bit of a return to Wawa's Welcome America celebration. Jason performed in 2020 -- for what was essentially a virtual performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason performed his hit songs live from the Met — in an event that was closed to the public — but was broadcast on TV.

Meanwhile, Ava Max will also ROCK the Ben Franklin parkway as she opens for Jason, and we can't wait to hear her hit songs, including "Kings & Queens" and "Sweet But Psycho."

Wawa Welcome America is Back on the Ben Franklin Parkway for 2022

The good news is that the annual concert and celebration is back in full force in 2022. The July 4th concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway marks the culmination of one of the largest events in Philadelphia each year.

Wawa Welcome America 2022 will run from June 19 through July 4 with events taking place throughout the city of Philadelphia. And, Of course, that includes the very famous Free Wawa Hoagie Day and free admission to select museums throughout the city.

Officials will be posting a specific schedule of events on the Wawa Welcome America website in the coming days and weeks, but we're basically just over a month away from the events getting underway! We. cannot. wait!

