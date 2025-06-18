Fourth of July is a BIG deal in Philadelphia. After all, we’re the birthplace of America. So we always celebrate the occasion with what is truly one of the biggest parties in the entire country. And this year’s celebration for July 4th just got even bigger.

More Performers Announced for Philly’s Fourth of July Concert

The Fourth of July concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is always a big deal. In recent years it has been headlined by Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Kesha and more. Over the history of time some of the greatest musicians ever have performed in Philly for America’s Independence Day including Hall & Oates, Elton John and Lionel Richie. So it’s always been a big deal.

READ MORE: 30 Ridiculous Firework Names That Sound Fake, But Are Totally Real

A few weeks ago it was announced that this year’s concert would be headlined by LL Cool J and Philly’s own Jasmine Sullivan.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

At the time of the announcement earlier this spring, officials promised that they’d be announcing more talent in the near future, but no indication was given. That changed today when organizers for Wawa Welcome America shared the exciting news.

Jojo and Álvaro Díaz. Added to Fourth of July Lineup

Yes, two stars will be hitting the stage for Wawa’s Welcome America concert. They are Jojo and Álvaro Díaz.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

Multiplatinum singer, actress and best-selling author Jojo will be one of them. She’s, of course, best known for her hit songs “Leave (Get Out)” and “Baby It’s You.”

The other star joining the lineup is Álvaro Díaz. He is Puerto Rican rapper who has been nominated for several GRAMMY awards during his career.

What Is the Wawa Welcome America Festival?

The Wawa Welcome America Festival is a 16-day celebration that honors America’s Independence Day in Philadelphia. The Fourth of July concert is one of the biggest events that takes place during the celebration.

Get our free mobile app

It is free for all to attend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, but we must warn you, it’s usually a very hot evening in the city. So stay hydrated. Gates for the festival will open at 4 pm, and you can learn more information by clicking here. It all culminates with a large fireworks display. It will also be televised on Philadelphia’s NBC 10.