It’s one of the biggest concert events of the year, and it’s one that we always look forward to each year.

And now, we know who will be headlining the incredible Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia.

Headliners JUST Announced for Wawa Welcome America on July 4th, 2025

It was JUST announced that LL Cool J will be headlining the annual Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

He’ll be joined by special guest Jazmine Sullivan, who will open the show.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning (May 6) – marking under two months until the party on the Parkway starts.

Philadelphia’s Mayor Cherelle Parker beamed with excitement announcing both performers. She even called Sullivan a “hometown hero” for the City of Philadelphia.

“I am personally inviting America, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia to (the) celebration,” Parker said on Tuesday.

The annual concert on the parkway is open to the public. Last year’s event was headlined by Kesha and NE-YO.

Wawa Welcome America 2025 Will be a Multi-Day Celebration

Of course, the annual Wawa Welcome America celebration won’t take place just on the Fourth of July.

In fact, it includes a ton of events in the days leading up to the concert and firework display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (on July 4th).

More announcements are coming soon, event organizers said.

The annual festivities for Wawa Welcome America includes free events throughout the city (including arts, culture, food, performances and more).