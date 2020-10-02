Weird Al Yankovic Includes ‘Bad Things’ in Philly Reference In Presidential Debate Mashup

If you have not been living under a rock, you know that the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden aired Tuesday night. As many people watched the debate to hear the two hash it out on politics, just as many of us watched it solely as a course of entertainment. I honestly felt like I was watching a SNL skit at some points throughout the night.

Throughout it all however, moderator Chris Wallace did his best to try and tame the two candidates, even when Trump made the crazy claim that, “bad things happen in Philly.” For Philly folks including myself, I was shocked when I heard this claim. On the bright side however, when it comes to making people laugh and feel better, Weird Al Yankovic is the king.

Weird Al released a mash-up music video on YouTube called “We’re All Doomed” in which he replaced Chris Wallace as the moderator, according to Philly Voice. As Weird Al replaces Wallace in the video, he asks Trump and Biden political questions about COVID-19, climate change, the economy, and more. Yankovic repeatedly says during the song that we are all in an apocalypse and that we are all doomed.

Philly Voice reports that Weird Al teamed up with The Gregory Brothers, who are well known for their online series “Songify the News,” to create the video. The video has already racked up more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Next week we will most likely see a more civilized and calm debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, or it could be total chaos again and Weird Al releases another video!