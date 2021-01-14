Well, it appears that Macaulay Culkin approves the idea of replacing or removing Donald Trump from the movie Home Alone 2.

If you recall, Macaulay Culkin plays Kevin McCallister in the movie, and while left alone in New York City, he runs into Donald Trump at a hotel. It is then when Trump points him in the right direction.

Well, someone on Twitter suggested to Macaulay Culkin that they remove or replace Trump from the movie after the riad on the U.S. Capitol.

The actor's response was straight to the point when he replied with, "Sold." Some other person on Twitter even did some work and digitally removed Trump from the scene.

What do you think, should producers consider removing Trump from the movie, or is it fine as is? You can let us know in the comment section.

Here's the Twitter exchange between the actor and a few fans of the movie Home Alone 2.