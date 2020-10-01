Good Things DO Happen in Philadelphia, Trump: Gallery

I'm pretty sure the presidential debate on Tuesday left us all with a headache. President Trump and Joe Biden were throwing shots at each other left and right. But if you were wondering why Philadelphia was trending during the debate, it's because Trump took a quick shot at our city. In the middle of arguing with Biden, Trump said "Bad things happen in Philadelphia" which left a lot of natives in a fury. So let's help remind everyone that not everything that happens in the city of Brotherly Love is bad.

Here are some of the GOOD things that have happened in Philadelphia.