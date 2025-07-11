Some New Jersey towns have names that feel normal, and then there are the ones that stop you in your tracks. You’re cruising along, maybe on a weekend road trip or heading somewhere up north, and suddenly you see a road sign that makes you go, “Wait… is that really what it says?

New Jersey has no shortage of quirky town names. There’s Ho-Ho-Kus, which sounds like something you've never heard before.

Then there’s Loveladies, which can sound romantic or awkward, depending on who you ask. Also Cheesequake? That may be second to the weirdest town name in the entire state.

Out of all the odd names you’ll spot on a Garden State map, one town stands out as the one people talk (and laugh) about the most. It doesn’t matter how old you are, this name will make you giggle.

What Is The Weirdest Town Name in New Jersey?

We’re talking about Buttzville.

Yes, Buttzville is a real place. The town itself is located in Warren County, but Buttzville is part of White Township and sits just off Route 46. The town was founded years ago back in 1839 by a man named Michael Buttz, who named it after himself, completely unaware that his legacy would one day become a viral road sign moment for countless drivers.

What Is There To Do in Buttzville, New Jersey?

I you've ever taken a family trip to the Poconos or maybe even entered a house up there with friends, you've probably stopped for a bite to eat here. The thing in Buttzville to check out is Hot Dog Johnny's. It's a hot dog stand that is located in Belvidere, which his the town right next to Buttzville.

It's a name that, when you drive by, it for sure makes you smile at the very least.

If you ever find yourself nearby, it’s worth a quick detour. Snap a picture with the sign, share it with a friend, and enjoy the fact that in New Jersey, you really can drive through a place called Buttzville like it’s no big deal.

