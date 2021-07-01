We’re Playing the 94 Hottest Songs of Summer All Fourth of July Weekend Long

It's the biggest party of summer, and we're gonna celebrate like it's 2019! Ya know... before COVID?

Keep listening as we'll be playing the 94 hottest songs of summer all Fourth of July weekend on Your Number One Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

We are the perfect weekend soundtrack. Playing everything from Doja Cat to Katy Perry and Nelly to Lil Nas X and more.

So whether you're headed down the Shore or hanging in your backyard in the 'burbs, we're your official summer station.

Keep listening on the PST app or on your smart speaker!

