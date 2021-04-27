West Windsor Plainsboro High School North Amongst The Top Schools In NJ

Every parent out there wants their children to get the best education to make sure that they can be successful later in life. US News released rankings of New Jersey high schools and on that list West Windsor Plainsboro High School North took a very good ranking.

We learned that there are a little over 800 high schools in the state of New Jersey and out of all of those schools West Windsor Plainsboro High School North took the 18th spot. That is very impressive.

It was stated on US News that West Windsor Plainsboro High School North has a 97% graduation rate. That is also very high. West Windsor Plainsboro High School North has a 68.6 rating of College Readiness. The US News website also mentions that West Windsor Plainsboro High School North has an enrollment of 1,431. That number includes all students from grades 9 through 12.

The number one school in the state of New Jersey is located in Edison and that is Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies. This Edison high school has a graduation rating of 100% as well as a score of 100 for college readiness.

There is a pretty big rivalry between West Windsor Plainsboro High School North and South. West Windsor Plainsboro High School North can brag that they have a better ranking even though West Windsor Plainsboro High School South is only a few rankings down, taking the 24th spot overall in New Jersey. West Windsor Plainsboro High School South has a 97% graduation rate and a 71.1 college readiness rating.