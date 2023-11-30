A new restaurant is coming to the Plainsboro area and I could not be more excited for this! If you’re a sushi fan then this restaurant is for sure one you’ll need to check out when the time comes.

I just found out that a new Poke Bros location will be making its way to the Plainsboro, New Jersey area! Poke is a popular dish that is basically a sushi bowl, for lack of better terms. Most bowls come with a selection of rice and is then topped with sushi-grade fish, cooked shrimp, chicken, etc.

You can also top your bowl off with delicious toppings like cucumbers, carrot, edamame, avocado, soy sauce, sriracha aioli and so much more. Poke Bros has a wide range of options so you can really personalize your bowl every time you decide to visit.

Long story short, if you’re a huge fan of sushi and are looking for a place that could be described as the “Chipotle of sushi” this is the place to go. It seems to be a sort of fast-casual restaurant and I’m sure it will be a huge hit in the Plainsboro, New Jersey area!

There are no specific details on when the Poke Bowl location in Plainsboro will be opening, we just know that it will be coming to the area soon!

Poke Bros will be located at 10 Schalks Crossing Road #301c, Plainsboro Township, New Jersey.

When there is a set opening date for this location, I’ll be sure to update!

