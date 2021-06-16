We seem to be the butt of many jokes, usually by washed up comedians, but New Jersey takes a beating sometimes from others outside the state. A new survey ranks the best states to live in America.

Some may be surprised by the Wallet Hub findings, but the Garden State ranked first…..yes number one on the list of best places to live in America. For many of us who live here we may say “not surprised” we do have a lot of great reasons to live in New Jersey, but I will also admit many feel the opposite and we have seen many residents leave New Jersey.

Is this a case of “Love/Hate” when it comes to the Garden State? Do most residents fall into one or the other category? I must say I am leaning more to the “love” and it’s been home my whole life. I think we especially live in a beautiful section of the state here at the Jersey Shore…..although there are some “ugly spots” here at the Shore, but for the most part it’s a very nice part of the Nation.

A few things that New Jersey ranked high in, included: Education & Health, Safety and Quality of Life. Two areas New Jersey scored poorly ….. Affordability and Economy.

Here are the Top 10 Best States To Live In America (Wallet Hub)

1. New Jersey

2. Massachusetts

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Minnesota

6. Wisconsin

7. Utah

8. New Hampshire

9. Iowa

10. Pennsylvania

Here is what YOU at home had to say, what YOU “love” about New Jersey:

Debra: The Wildlife

Marianne: Everything

Kathy: the Shore, the people and the parks

Linda: Four seasons

Liz: the food, beach and people

Terry: It will always be home