What PST Listeners Eat on Thanksgiving Instead of Turkey

This morning on Chris and the Crew, Chris wanted to talk about a safe way to celebrate Thanksgiving. She began talking about how to cook a turkey and I had to stop her, because I hate eating turkey. Don't get me wrong, I love what Thanksgiving stands for, but I hate eating turkey on Thanksgiving. I enjoy turkey breast on a sub, but the other kind, no. I've said it for years that I wanted my mom to make something else for the holiday, but I know that my family actually enjoy eating it, so I just suck it up, fill up on sides and have one piece of turkey just because. So anyways, we started talking about it on the air and tons of listeners called in, texted in and even app chatted what they eat instead of turkey. Here's what they said.