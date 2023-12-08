What USPS Workers Can Legally Accept As A Holiday Gift in PA

The holiday season is in full swing and it’s about that time when we start giving back to the people who help us get through the chaos of it all. During the holidays is usually when we begin tipping a little more than we do compared to the rest of the year to servers, gas station attendants, and mail carriers.

It’s extremely normal for all of us to give our mail carriers a bonus during the holidays to thank them for all of the heavy lifting they have to do when our packages and Christmas cards.

Everyone has their definition of what the appropriate amount to tip your mail carrier is, but is there an actual dollar amount we should be tipping our postal workers during the holidays?

USPS has a policy on this that I don’t think a lot of us know about, but now you can adopt their policy into your holiday tipping!

How Much Can You Legally Tip Mail Carriers in Pennsylvania?

“-carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount. Furthermore, no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.” according to USPS.

So if you want to spread some holiday cheer this year, make sure to give your local postal service workers in cash, because they can not accept checks or gift cards. It’s really important to give back during this time of year so make sure to be thankful and spread some joy if you’re able! Just make sure to follow these official rules!

