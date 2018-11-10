What’s Been Named The Best Coaster At Six Flags Great Adventure?

Six Flags Great Adventure posted on their official Twitter account asking the Twitterverse what their favorite roller coaster was. The poll only had three coasters to choose from: El Toro, Nitro, and Kingda Ka. The big winner was El Toro.

I casted my vote for Nitro. I have been on that coaster a few times and actually was brave enough to sit in the front row for a ride. I can tell you that the big drop at the beginning is thrilling and terrifying all at the same time.

I think I have been on El Toro just once, but I will admit that I have never been on Kingda Ka. It's actually embarrassing to share, but it scares me. According to the official Six Flags Great Adventure site it's the "tallest coaster in the world and fastest roller coaster in North America." It's a short ride and it seems like if you blink you'll miss it. Yet I still can't get myself to go on. Check out the video below and see if you agree with me.

Yet I have to give it to El Toro. There is something about it that's appealing. It has a classic look being a wooden coaster. I can see now how it dominated the poll.