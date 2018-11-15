Thanksgiving is in one week and that means some people are taking some well deserved vacation time. If you're looking for things to do next week, Six Flags will be open this weekend, but will be closed from on November​ 19th-22nd. That is to prepare for the great things going on Thanksgiving weekend and beyond!

First and foremost Holiday in the Park kicks off this weekend and will continue on select weekends (which does include Thanksgiving weekend) until January 1st. There are so many amazing experiences to take part in including special performances, food, activities and of course beautiful holiday lights. There are even select coasters open for those people who love the thrill and even a chill. There are plenty of ticket values available for all.

On Black Friday, the Coca-Cola Polar Bear is making an experience. He'll be taking photos and be there to have spread some holiday cheer for the weekend. If you want to get some holiday shopping done, Six Flags members can save 50% on almost all merchandise. And if you have a sweet tooth, you'll be able to roast s'mores and have some hot chocolate in a souvenir cup that you'll be able to get $1.99 refills in!

Ditch the normal Thanksgiving weekend plans! Head to Six Flags!

