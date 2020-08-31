The #WHATSMYNAME 5K Run/1 Mile Walk has a new rescheduled date in September, according to the foundation's website. You can sign up now.

The #WHATSMYNAME Foundation's inaugural run had to be postponed back in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, but, now it will be happening on Saturday, September 26th from 9 am - 11 am at Gazebo Park, Lake Drive, in Robbinsville Township.

Tell your family and friends to sign up today. Don't wait. There's limited space left for runners and walkers. You can register here.

As many of you know, the #WHATSMYNAME Foundation was formed in honor of 21-year-old Robbinsville resident, Samantha Josephson, who was kidnapped and murdered by an impostor rideshare driver back on March 19, 2019, while she was attending her senior year at the University of South Carolina.

Samantha's parents, Seymour and Marci, have made it their life's mission to educate everyone on the importance of rideshare safety. They don't want another family to suffer the unimaginable loss they did.

The Josephsons have created the SAMI acronym:

Stop: Plan ahead. Before you request a ride, think about where you're headed and review the safety features in the app so you know how to use them.

Ask: Ask your driver "what's my name" to confirm they have booked a trip with you through the ride sharing app.

Match: Match the make, model and license plate of the car with the one displayed in the app.

Inform: Share the details of your trip with a friend. Utilize the "share status" function in your ride sharing app.

Please go out and support the foundation's work and the Josephson family. To learn more about their ride share safety initiatives, the race, and how you can get involved, click here.