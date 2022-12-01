It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.

But now the actual, real third season of the show is finally approaching its premiere date. Today, Disney announced that The Mandalorian will return for its third season on Disney+ on March 1. They also showed off a brand-new still from the film which... looks pretty much like every episode of The Mandalorian, with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian ended with Grogu going off with Luke Skywalker to begin his training to be a Jedi. But those Boba Fett episodes featuring Mando saw the character reunite, after the former Baby Yoda ultimately chose life with Din over the life of a Jedi. At the end of the season of The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu flew off in a newly refurbished starfighter, a replacement for their their old ship, the Razor Crest, which was destroyed during the events of The Mandalorian Season 2.

In addition to Pedro Pascal, confirmed returning guest stars include Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan. The creative team from previous remains largely intact as well, with creator Jon Favreau writing much of the season, and Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, and Rick Famuyiwa all directing Season 3 episodes. A fourth season of The Mandalorian is already in development.

