Summertime is here! You just packed up your car and you're on Day 1 of that sweet, sweet PTO you've been counting the days to. Your destination is set in your gps and you're ready to embark on your summer road trip.

Whether you're with with your partner, family, closest friends, or you're flying solo, you got your road trip playlist blasting on the stereo, your hair's down with the wind in your hair and anything is possible with with open road ahead of you.

But what if you're road tripping in New Jersey? Will the adventure be as sweet as it would be in another state?

WalletHub dug into this, and used their data to calculate 2022's Best and Worst States For Summer Road Trips. Each state's ranking is based on 32 key metrics, including average gas prices, number and affordability of attractions, road conditions, average amount of car thefts per capita, and more.

Something to obviously keep in mind is that rankings may be a bit skewed or irregular this year. With these gas prices, the costs of going on a road trip are significantly more painful for our wallets.

So all things considered, where does New Jersey rank?

Out of all 50 states, with #1 being the best and #50 being the worst, New Jersey came in at.... drumroll please....

*deflated trumpet*... #45.

I didn't expect New Jersey to be in the Top 10, but I certainly didn't expect it to be in the Bottom 10 either!

So why is New Jersey so low on the map? We have cool attractions, good food, and decent scenery, right?

Their chart reflects the results of 3 key dimensions: 1) Costs 2) Safety 3) Activities.

In terms of "safety" Jersey came in at #11, but when it came to the "costs" metric, we ranked as number #44. In "activities" we ranked #32. Ok, so we don't have a Disneyland! But sure, heavy tolls on your wallet can suck up the fun in almost anything.

Pennsylvania scored a little better at least, coming in at #17. Valid, honestly.

New York, even better than that. Way better, in fact. New York beat everyone out, coming up at #1 - the BEST road-tripping state this year.

Chexck out the full map HERE, and see the summary of the findings down below!

