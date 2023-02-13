New Jersey's number one major city for the most affordable date night has just been named, and it's closer to us than you think.

With Valentine's Day being the Super Bowl of love, it's no surprise that research on New Jersey's most affordable (and most expensive) date night cities comes from the sports betting site EmpireStakes.com.

Taking into account the average price of dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and taxi transportation, Empire Stakes determined Jersey City is the Garden State's most expensive city for night out with your sweetheart at over $105.

NJ's Most Expensive Date Night City: By the numbers.

Average Meal for 2, $80

Bottle of Wine, $12

Taxi Cab Ride, $15.63

Total: $107.63

Get our free mobile app

Now for New Jersey's most affordable date night.

The honor goes to Atlantic City! Surprising, huh? You probably thought it would be costlier.

Atlantic City Economy Hit Hard By Closures During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

NJ's Most Affordable Date Night City: By the numbers.

Average Meal for 2, $59

Bottle of Wine, $13.50

Taxi Cab Ride, $10.25

Total: $82.75

The Best First Date Spots in South Jersey Looking to find a great spot to go on a date in South Jersey? We have a list of the best first date spots in the area.

9 of South Jersey's Worst Date Ever Stories Some SoJO 104.9 listeners really had it rough when trying to make a love connection.