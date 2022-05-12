Let's talk about Caesar Salad for a minute. Do you like it? I love it.But, that wasn't always the case.

I didn't start liking Caesar Salad until the last few years and now I can't get enough of it. It's definitely my go-to order when asked by a server, "Would you like soup or salad?" I can also have it as a stand alone meal. It's that good.

Interesting though, most restaurants have their own way to make it, so, although similar, it usually tastes different everywhere I go. I've vowed to try as many as I can in the area. Lol.

My family and friends know my love for Caesar Salad. But, they're always surprised when I say it's a NEW favorite of mine. When they ask why I'm honest and tell them it was always a mental thing. Knowing there may be anchovies in the dressing turned me off...yuck. Lol. As I got older and dare I say wiser, I realized that the anchovies aren't a big deal...I just don't like it to taste too fishy. Lol.

There are so many ways to enjoy Caesar Salad...with grilled chicken on top, or steak, or shrimp, or even tofu...the possibilities are endless.

Where is the best Caesar Salad in the area? Keep reading....