Which Mercer County McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Broken?

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

It’s inevitable. You’re craving a McFlurry so you head to your local McDonald’s only to find out the ice cream machine is broken.

For some reason, broken ice cream machines at McDonald’s are having a moment, although the issue is nothing new.

Here’s a link to a Reddit thread from 2016.

Businessinsider.com did an article about the issue in 2017.

And mashed.com tried to explain the reason for the broken machines in 2018.

By the way, according to mashed.com, the machines aren’t actually broken, they are shut down for “ soft serve machines must go through a laborious cleaning cycle that can last hours. “

Mashed.com went on to say that the “broken” machines were such a problem that in 2016, it was the number one complaint on McDonald’s Twitter account.

Fast forward to 2020, where people are craving comfort foods. Maybe that’s the reason we’re reading and hearing so much about the broken ice cream machines.

It’s such a prominent issue that a website called mcbroken.com has been created to help you find out which machines in your area are working and which ones are not.

According to mcbroken.com, at the time of this posting, all of the soft serve machines at McDonald’s restaurants in Mercer County are working:

Cass Street, Trenton --- Working

South Clinton Ave., Trenton --- Working

Chambers Street, Trenton --- Working

Brunswick Circle, Lawrence --- Working

N. Olden Ave., Trenton --- Working

Route 1, Lawrenceville --- Working

Route 33, Mercerville --- Working

Marketplace Blvd., Robbinsville --- Working

Outside of Mercer County, but within our listening area, mcbroken.com says these machines are not working:

E. Lincoln Hwy, Penndel, PA --- Not Working

Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA --- Not Working

Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia --- Not Working

Route 1, Monmouth Jct., NJ --- Not Working

Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ --- Not Working

Just a reminder, this information is based on the time we are posting this article. That's the great thing about mcbroken.com. It gives you up-to-date info on any McDonald's you choose. Go check it out for yourself at mcbroken.com.