Who Is Billie Eilish’s Rumored New Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce?

Does Billie Eilish have a new boyfriend?

On Sunday (April 18), the “Bad Guy” singer was spotted cozying up to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner and her rumored beau grabbed coffee while walking her pit bull, Shark. In pictures obtained by Page Six, you can see Vorce with his arm around Eilish as she rests her head on his shoulder.

Vorce’s Instagram — which recently went private — has "Actor. Writer. Degenerate. Los Angeles.” written in his bio. To further dating speculation, Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, and brother, Finneas, both follow his account.

According to IMDb, Vorce appeared in the TV movie Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and was most recently in a short called The Curse of Frank Sinatra. He’s also listed as one of the creators of iHeartMedia's new horror podcast Searching For Putty Man!

There is speculation that the actor made an off-camera appearance in Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry during the scene where she gets a call from her "first love" after the 2020 Grammy Awards." There’s no concrete evidence on who it is she considers her “first love,” but if it is Vorce, their relationship may go way back.

The “Everything I Wanted” singer was last linked to Brandon “Q” Adams, but the relationship ended in 2019.

Eilish’s rep declined to comment to Page Six on whether the singer and Vorce are dating.