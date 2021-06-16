Whoa…The Hun School Graduates Got Paid for Graduating

The Patch reports, this year's graduates of The Hun School got something extra special in their diplomas. If students attended their graduation ceremony, they were given $100. How cool is that? It's like they got paid to graduate.

Board of Trustees Chair Steve Wills is the one who made the announcement at graduation that he would be giving each student a $100 bill when they received their diploma. Once he made the announcement, he also made another giving some reasoning behind the free cash.

He wanted the graduates to treat themselves, but to also use the money to give back in some way. He said to pay it forward or give some money back to the Hun School. There were 132 students that graduated from the Hun School this year. Here's hoping they all did what Steve Willis asked of them.

I'll never forget my high school graduation. A day you think will never come and then it happens and you're "out in the real world." That was a completely scary thought for me.

I was friends with a lot of smart and wonderful people and most of them were going to universities and I was going to community college, so I felt left out. Then, once I got to community college and I realized it was a fantastic place and it was where I belonged, I loved it.

My high school did not give out $100 to graduates, so I'm a little jealous that The Hun School graduates got some money at graduation. I hope they all put it towards something meaningful.

I want to wish all the Hun School graduates and all graduates of 2021 the best of luck! They absolutely deserve some happiness after this pandemic.