Billie Eilish Lost 100k Followers on Instagram for This Reason

Why did Billie Eilish lose 100k Followers on Instagram last night?

On Monday (December 28), the “Bad Guy” singer participated in the viral “post a photo of" Instagram challenge and found herself losing followers after sharing some NSFW drawings.

A fan asked her to share "a drawing you're really proud of," and Eilish shared a page from her sketchbook that featured a series of drawings of a woman's bare breasts surrounded by snakes with the caption, "these probably lol I love boobs.”

Billie Eilish on Instagram

One fan asked her to share her lock screen, which was a painting of two nude women.

The 19-year-old, who happens to be one of the most followed people on Instagram, immediately started losing followers because of the nude images. By one fan's estimate, she lost 100,000, going from 73 million to 72.9 million.

The fan took to Twitter to post their findings along with the caption, “BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS.”

Instead of apologizing or taking down the seemingly offensive posts, the “Therefore I Am” singer screenshotted and posted the tweet to her Instagram Story with the caption, “LMFAOOO y'all babies smh,” with two skull emoji’s.

Eilish’s documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, is set to be released on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.