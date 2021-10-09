Why Does Burlington Shut Down So Early?

My husband and I and our besties went to dinner in Burlington last night for the first time and we were pretty shocked at what happened when we left dinner.

We ate at Riverview Restaurant and Bar, which is at the end of High Street in Burlington. We parked on the street, and then walked over to the restaurant because our reservation was at 7pm.

We ate dinner with our friends and decided we wanted to get a few more drinks before we headed home.

When we left the restaurant, we started just walking in the opposite direction since Riverview was at the end of the street.

When we walked out of Riverview, it looked like a scene from the Walking Dead. Completely empty. It was so bizarre me especially because it was such a cute downtown area.

All the shops were completely closed and we were in the search of a bar. The only two places that were open were a small brewery and a bar that was also attached to a restaurant.

We decided on the bar that was attached to the restaurant and of course the restaurant was closed, but we had a good time there. Drinks and baseball. Even for a Friday night, the place wasn't packed at all.

I would definitely love to visit Burlington again, but I feel like more businesses need to stay open later. There were so many apartments right at the end of High Street, I bet the people living there would love to have some more businesses stay open a little later.

I am from Middlesex and Somerville is very close to it. Somerville has such a great downtown area and has many businesses and bars open late. Maybe Burlington needs some more bars and restaurants on High Street?

It's such a cute area, I'd love to see it build up a little more. All in all though, we had a great time.