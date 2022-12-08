Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location

The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey.

Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days.

And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open.

It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to have a nice ambiance and good food.

Restaurants have to up their game constantly by coming up with cool new features to draw people in.

And futuristic features are what attract people today.

Lots of people have experienced conveyor belt, sushi in other countries, and there are a sprinkling of them all over ours.

But this trend is so popular that people are clamoring to experience it.

Kura has opened in Jersey city and people can’t wait to get there. And those who have are so excited about it.

Basically, you just kind of hang around watching the conveyor belt go by and choosing which sushi you want, plucking it off of the belt at your whim.

A sushi restaurant with an express converter belt and revolving sushi bar is now open in Jersey City's uber Popular Newport Tower, a short walk from the Hudson River waterfront and PATH station.

Kura, which started in NYC by way of Japan, serves sushi, ramen, salads, udon, dessert, and more.

But the cool part? At Kura, patrons can either choose anything from the revolving bar or order from the touchscreen and it will arrive right at your table through the conveyer belt.

And you don’t have to worry about freshness because of the ventilated sushi lid and plate-tracking technology.

And, if this doesn’t seem cool enough for you, how about a drink-delivering robot named Kur-B the KuraBot?

In a quote to Patch, the restaurant said:

“Once our waitstaff receives a notification about a party’s drink order, they place the beverages on Kur-B and program it to deliver to the corresponding table. With the added features to the tablets, guests can place drink orders directly on the tablet and check out on their mobile phone.”

Seriously, who wouldn’t be dying to check this out?

But the technology is only cool if the food is good enough to get people coming back, and according to our reports, it definitely is.

Plus, Kura has a fun prize system called Bikkura Pon Prize System: Unique Japanese prizes are received for every 15 sushi plates.

Not surprisingly, when Kura technology began in Japan, its popularity was immediate.

When they opened in New York City, people clamored for the good food and the modern atmosphere, and the Jersey City location seems to be no different.

I can’t wait to check it out.

