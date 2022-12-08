If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss.

I was scrolling on Facebook and when I do, I always find the best things to do in the area at that time. I’ve found multiple themed drag brunches, tree lighting, Santa meets and greets, and much more. This time, I found out that Bordentown is doing carriage rides throughout the town every single Thursday during the winter season! How cool is this?

Driving through Bordentown like it’s your own, personal winter wonderland is something really cool to experience! Also, there are a ton of bars, shops and restaurants that you can check out in town which is something perfect to plan to do before and after.

In every single Hallmark movie, you see the main characters driving through the town or city on a horse and carriage ride, so now you get to do it too! I’m not sure if there’s an official end date for these rides, but I do know that they started happening on December 1st of this year.

Also, this is an extremely popular event so if you want to get your hands on a ride time, make sure to get to the page extremely quickly! Get all the details on Bordentown Walking Tours’ Facebook page! Such a perfect way to celebrate the holidays before they’re gone!

