'Tis the season to drink fun, festive cocktails.

I love a theme, so when it's the holidays it's fun to indulge in holiday-ish drinks.

Over the next few weeks family and friends will be gathering throughout the Mercer County area to have some holiday fun so I figured I'd put together a little guide for you as to where you can find some festive cocktails.

You could even hop from one place to the next since these great places are all in Mercer County. You're going to love these drinks, so you'll probably want to bring along a DD (designated driver) or have your Uber app ready.

There are a couple of places in Hamilton Township, you could be between those bars in about 10 minutes, making it the start of a perfect holiday bar crawl.

There are also two bars/restaurants in Ewing, one in Princeton and one in Bordentown (close enough to Mercer County).

I'm sure more will pop up as we get closer to the actual holidays, but I figured this is a good list to get you started.

I think you'll agree these are all super cute and will definitely get you in a holiday mood.

Many of these places are decorated so festively too...you'll have a great time.

Without further ado, check out this list. Then, text your friends and make plans to go try them.

This is a great way to support local businesses. I know they will absolutely appreciate your business.

Cheers. Enjoy.

Happy Holidays.