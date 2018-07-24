Will You Be The Third NJ Jackpot Winner This Year?

Today, the New Jersey Lottery announced that the Mega Millions Jackpot has grown to $522 million. The drawing will be held later tonight.

NJLottery.com points out that "New Jersey has become a lucky lottery state for the purchase of lottery jackpot tickets" due to recent winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets being sold in the state.

IN April of this year, as reported by nj.com, Richard Wahl of Vernon, NJ, was the one & only winner of a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot. And just last month, 6abc.com reported that Tayeb Souami of Little Ferry, NJ won a $315.3 million Powerball jackpot.

So can lightning strike three times? Mentalfloss.com claims that a Shenandoah National Park ranger was struck by lightning 7 times in his lifetime, so having 3 jackpot winners from the same state within the same year doesn't seem that outrageous.

Good luck (and if you win, maybe share a little with your favorite morning show)!!!