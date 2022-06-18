Somebody in Ocean County Won $719,364 in New Jersey Lottery

It was a very nice win for a lottery player in Ocean County this week!

New Jersey Lottery officials say a player who bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket in South Toms River is holding a ticket worth $719,364!

The winning ticket for the Monday, June 13th drawing was purchased at Lugi Market at 424 Dover Road in South Toms River. The player matched all five numbers to hit the jackpot. The winning numbers were 01, 19, 21, 43, and 45 and the XTRA number was 02.

Get our free mobile app

Lottery officials have not said if anyone has come forward as of yet to claim the prize.

There are currently some big jackpots riding on a couple of lottery games: The Powerball game has an expected jackpot of $258 Million, while the Mega Millions Jackpot is at $273 Million.

SOURCE: NJ Lottery

Bay Views Galore in this $7 Million Ocean City Homes The builder really brought the outside in!