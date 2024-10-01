The Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County, PA is implementing new rules to create a safer and more enjoyable environment for all shoppers.

Starting today (Tuesday, October 1), teens under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them if they want to visit the mall in the late afternoons and evenings.

Woman taking self portrait photo in shopping mall gpointstudio loading...

This new policy, known as the Parental Supervision Program, has been created to cut down on the amount of disruptive behavior it's been seeing and to make sure everyone can enjoy their shopping experience.

The mall management believes that having a parent or legal guardian (21 or older) around will help prevent issues that sometimes arise with unsupervised teens, like noise or disorderly conduct.

Heads up. The policy will be in place Monday - Saturday starting at 5 pm and Sundays starting at 3 p.m.

Google Google loading...

Any teens who are found without an adult (21 or older) during these hours will be asked to leave the mall. This new rule is also in effect for the parking lots as well.

Teens are not allowed to hang out outside of the mall.

witsawat sananrum witsawat sananrum loading...

If you're 18 or older, you're good to go, but be sure to have an ID on you in case mall staff asks for proof of age.

Mall officials are committed to keeping Willow Grove Park a safe and family-friendly place.

dad and son walk through the mall view from the back Yuliya Apanasenka loading...

They hope this new rule will create a more relaxed atmosphere for everyone, especially for families with young children and older shoppers, who want a peaceful experience.

So, if you plan on heading to the mall this weekend, make sure to keep these new rules in mind.

For more details on the new policy, click here.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST