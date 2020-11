What Time Are Local Malls Open Until on Xmas Eve?

If you're the type of person who likes to wait until the very last minute to buy your Christmas gifts, you may want to bookmark this page.

Here is a list of times that local malls are open until on Christmas Eve:

BRIDGEWATER COMMONS (Bridgewater, NJ)

Open Dec. 24 9am-6pm

CHERRY HILL MALL (Cherry Hill, NJ)

Open Dec. 24 7am-6pm

FASHION DISTRICT PHILADELPHIA (Philadelphia, PA)

Open Dec. 24 8am-6pm

FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL (Freehold, NJ)

Open Dec. 24 8am-6pm

KING OF PRUSSIA MALL (King of Prussia, PA)

Open Dec. 24 8am-6pm

MARKETFAIR (Princeton, NJ)

Open Dec. 24 9am-5pm

MOORESTOWN MALL (Moorestown, NJ)

Open Dec. 24 7am-6pm

NESHAMINY MALL (Bensalem, PA)

Open Dec. 24 8am-6pm

OXFORD VALLEY MALL (Langhorne, PA)

Open Dec. 24 8am-6pm

PHILADELPHIA MILLS (Philadelphia, PA)

Open Dec. 24 9am-6pm

QUAKERBRIDGE MALL (Lawrenceville, NJ)

Open Dec. 24 7am-6pm

WILLOW GROVE MALL (Willow Grove, PA)

Open Dec. 24 7am-6pm