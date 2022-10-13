WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County

I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan.

Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode.

I've always been jealous of friends who have Italian grandmothers that cook for them like crazy and always have homemade sauce (or is it gravy?) and meatballs to eat. Lol.

But, lucky for me there's no shortage of fabulous Italian restaurants in New Jersey serving the best pasta dishes and so much more.

NJ.com food experts Peter Genovese and Jeremy Schneider took on the task of finding the best Italian dishes in the Garden State. I'm sure it wasn't easy.

They've compiled a list of "New Jersey's 24 greatest Italian dishes, ranked" and I was excited to see that a Mercer County hot spot made the cut. It's the only one around here.

Landing at #16 is Vidalia in downtown Lawrenceville. It's not one of their awesome pasta dishes that gave them this honor. It's their Black mozzarella appetizer.

Genovese says in the article, "Good luck getting past the apps; the black mozzarella appetizer with balsamic caviar, mortadella-topped melon, crostini of arugula and artichoke heart is a show-stopper. And, the crème brulee is outstanding."

I've been to Vidalia several times but have never had either. I guess I know what I'm ordering next time.

Vidalia is an adorable Italian bistro located at 21 Phillips Avenue in the quaint Lawrenceville Main Street area. Make a reservation. It's small and fills up quickly because of its impeccable reputation.

To see the complete list of New Jersey's 24 greatest Italian dishes, click here.

