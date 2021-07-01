Looks like South Jersey has another lucky lottery winner. Thanks to a winning Powerball ticket, someone in South Jersey will now have a lot of extra cash to start the big 4th of July weekend with a bang!

Officials at the New Jersey Lottery say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, June 30th Powerball drawing which is good for a third-tier prize of $50,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Mias Bodega on Ventnor Avenue in Atlantic City. The winning numbers were: 24, 29, 50, 55, 65, and 66. The Red PowerBall number was 14 and the Multiplier number was 04.

Another big winner earlier this week as one New Jersey Mega Millions lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls which is good for a one million dollar jackpot! The million-dollar winning ticket was sold at Phil Bert's Pub in Warren County according to the New Jersey Lottery website.

There were two big South Jersey winners whose winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball good for a third prize of $10,000 each. The winning tickets were sold at Country Farm Food Store on West Whitehorse Pike in Pomona and the 7-Eleven on Rt. 73 in Voorhees.

The Mega Millions Jackpot for the Friday, July 2nd jackpot swells to $72 million with a cash option of $50.2 million dollars. The Powerball Jackpot for Friday, July 2nd also increases to $101 million with a cash option of $71.3 million dollars.

