Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Bucks & Hunterdon Counties Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of our area. This includes Hunterdon County in New Jersey and Upper Bucks County in Pennsylvania ahead of a winter storm on Monday.

The advisory is in effect from 9 am Sunday until 1 am on Monday for mixed precipitation in the area.

"Total snow accumulations of up to one inch" are possible according to the National Weather Service, but there are concerns over a possible light accumulation of ice. This could lead to slippery road conditions in the area and more.

The precipitation will change over to mostly plain rain in the afternoon. However, before the storm ends a brief transition back to snow is possible Sunday evening.

You can view the latest forecast from 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow by clicking here. For areas further south and east, Dan says the storm will not be much of a big deal.

However, for Northwestern New Jersey "things may get dicey during the day on Sunday," he says.

"A longer period of snow and sleet is expected here, from about late morning through part of the afternoon. An inch or two of accumulation seems like a good bet here. Totals could reach 3 or 4 inches in colder, higher elevation areas," Dan writes. "An eventual transition to rain is possible, but not guaranteed."