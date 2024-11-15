I'm so excited.

One of my favorite holiday events in Mercer County was just announced.

It's Hamilton Township's Winter Wonderland.

Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, and there's no better way to kick it off than by heading to Kuser Park for some holiday fun.

This year there is a Candyland theme. How cute.

There will be tons of holiday lights, holiday-themed rides, sweet treats, and more holiday fun for the whole family.

Get our free mobile app

Save the date. The Winter Wonderland will be happening on December 6th from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM and December 7th from 2 PM to 7:30 PM.

Whether you're coming on Friday night to see the tree lighting (6pm) or join in on the festive activities, there’s something for everyone.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Your kids will love the holiday-themed rides, gingerbread bounce houses, and tons of photo-ops with their favorite holiday characters.

Make sure your phone is charged. You'll want to capture all these special moments.

Of course, Santa will be there...his elves too.

Chris Rollins/Canva Chris Rollins/Canva loading...

Make sure to bring your family and friends to make some unforgettable holiday memories.

Going to Kuser Park's Winter Wonderland is sure to become a holiday tradition you won’t want to miss. My family has been going for years.

Historic Kuser Mansion will be beautifully decorated. You can take a "Christmas at the Mansion" tour throughout Winter Wonderland.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Don't miss the awesome model train display in the basement of the mansion. It's really cool.

Kuser Farm Park is located at 390 Newkirk Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ.

Get there a little early, it's a popular event.

READ MORE: Is Mercer County's First Raising Cane's Coming to Hamilton?

Hope to see you there.

Happy holidays.

25 Family Christmas Events in New Jersey Not to Miss Gallery Credit: Sue Moll