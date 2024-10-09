There has been so much speculation, and so many rumors, about whether or not a certain popular fast casual chicken place is going to become Mercer County and Hamilton Township's first.

Do you know which one I'm talking about?

It's not Chick fil A. There's already one of those in Hamilton Marketplace.

Yup, it's Raising Cane's.

I found out some new information recently that should help set the record straight.

The rumors started over a year ago that a Raising Cane's was going to take over the old Chase Bank location on the very busy Route 33.

There was definitely an excitement in the Mercer County and Hamilton Facebook groups.

I have to admit, I was excited too.

I'm always schlepping my teen daughter and her friends over to the Langhorne location, near Oxford Valley Mall, so if this is true, it would be a much shorter drive.

I've driven past that old Chase Bank a lot since the rumors began and nothing.

No construction going on. No Coming Soon sign. Nothing.

Hmmm.

The suspense was killing me, so I set out to find some answers.

Bianca Jerez, the Hamilton Township Public Information Officer and Chief of Staff to Mayor, was kind enough to help me.

She told me, "They have some things that they need to sure up before submitting an application that would go before our Zoning Board. They're not scheduled to go before the Zoning Board just yet. Hopefully they'll be able to get their application in soon so we can start moving ahead."

There you go.

It sounds like it could still happen in the future.

In the meantime, over to Oxford Valley you go.

I have to say the Raising Cane's sauce is pretty tasty.

