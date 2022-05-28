Woman Wants to Skip Brother’s Wedding Due to Bridesmaids Dress Confusion: ‘I’m Fed Up!’

A woman is considering skipping her brother's wedding because the bride and her fellow bridesmaids refused to tell her what color dress she should purchase.

In a viral thread on Reddit's popular AITA forum, the woman shared she's currently attending medical school and living across the country from her family. But, though separated by many miles, she was still invited to be a part of her brother's wedding by being included in the bridal party.

The timing of the planned wedding is slightly tricky due to her final exams. However, she agreed to participate anyway.

"I made it clear that their wedding was during my final exam week, and while I was able to get an accommodation to take my last two exams early, I still wouldn't be able to help much with planning or be present at things like a bachelorette party/bridal shower," she explained.

Thankfully, the bride seemed fine with her situation, as it "would mostly just be to have an even number of bridesmaids to groomsmen and for pictures."

The woman noted she was included in the bridal party group chat, where conversations about the wedding and related events swirled, and links were shared for several bridesmaid dress options to choose from.

After choosing the dress of her liking, the woman followed up by asking what color she should order. That's where things went awry.

"So a couple of weeks go by, and I ask what color to order. The bride says she's still thinking about it. Couple more weeks go by, and she's still thinking... then a couple more weeks. You get the idea," she wrote, adding that it got to the point where "if I don't order this dress in a couple of days, it won't be here in time."

So she asked again, but got "no response in the group chat."

When the medical student asked about the color yet again the next day, another bridesmaid became upset with her, and she was "flooded with messages lambasting me for not ordering a dress yet."

"My sister called me, told me to 'get my s--- together and order a dress already' because my lack of preparedness is causing the bride intense anxiety because she doesn't think my dress will be here on time for the wedding," the woman continued.

Frustrated, the woman scrolled through "thousands of messages" in the group chat to see if she somehow missed a discussion about the dress color. She had no luck, so she assumed the decision must have been "relayed in person."

Now, she's "fed up" and thinking about taking her exams "at the regular time," so she'd have more time to study.

"I haven't told anyone in my family I'm considering this," she added, revealing in an update to her post that when she called her mother, she finally found out the bridesmaid dress color is lavender.

However, after looking for the dress in lavender, it seems the color is now unavailable, which resulted in another "long lecture" from a fellow bridesmaid.

Reddit is on the woman's side.

"Sounds like she doesn't really want you and is possibly a bridezilla," one user commented. "If you have asked numerous times and he called but didn't tell her to call and tell you the color of the dress, text email, etc... It really seems bizarre that NO ONE can or will tell you the color of the dress."

Others encouraged her to decline the invite to be part of the wedding party.

"You are already dealing with your final exams and don't need their mind games on top of everything," someone chimed in.

"They have zero problem calling/texting to complain about you. Why is this so difficult to pick a damn color and tell you. Enough is enough. They can find another bridesmaid," another wrote.

Meanwhile, other users on Reddit advised her to skip the event altogether.

"I would seriously consider just bowing out of the wedding entirely and focus on your exams," a user commented. "That is stuff that will affect the rest of your life, and you should not be risking it by having to commit so much time and effort to this circus."