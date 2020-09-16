You Can Now Request the Wienermobile for Your Marriage Proposal

If your last name is Weiner, or anything remotely close to it, this is a must-have for your marriage proposal. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is available to rent for your next event, including popping the big question.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels could make an appearance for free when you get down on one knee to make the moment extra special for you and the love of your life.

Oscar Mayer announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, September 9, and included a photo of the vehicle in action. According to Adweek, the company came up with the idea after one of the drivers did it himself. The “idea was inspired by a Wienermobile driver known as Zach n Cheese who recently proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone National Park with his ride parked in the background.”

The Wienermobile receives thousands of requests to attend events each year, but Nick Guerten, marketing director at Oscar Mayer, told Adweek that “this is the first time we’ve put out a call for people to request the Wienermobile be part of their proposal.”

You can submit your request three to 12 months prior to the day you plan on proposing. There are currently six Wienermobiles in commission and Oscar Mayer will do its best to coordinate if there is a vehicle available for your requested date. If you’re chosen as a lucky wiener, you’ll be informed a week beforehand.

Unfortunately, your dream of riding in the Wienermobile cannot be realized due to safety precautions, but it would still be really cool to have photos with it. You can send your request HERE.