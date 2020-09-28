Impratical Jokers Star, James Murray, Marries Bucks County Native

Impractical Jokers star, James Murray, and his beautiful fiancé, or shall I say wife, Melissa Davies, celebrated their wedding day September 26, 2020. According to people, they celebrated their big day at the Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Murray posted a picture of himself and his wife on their wedding day on instagram.

Lake House Inn is right on Lake Nockamixon, which is absolutely beautiful. If you’ve never been there I highly suggest checking it out. There are a ton of houses to rent for a little vacation with tons to do! I’m sure you’re wondering why they chose to get married in Bucks County? Well ,Melyssa Davies is actually from Bucks County She graduated from Pennsbury High School, located in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania in 2013.

One thing that is so interesting is how similar the stories are in planning their engagement versus their wedding day. His initial plans for popping the “big question” was to ask her in Turks and Caicos because that is where he first said "I love you." "Unfortunately, this was during hurricane season so you can imagine why that was cancelled.

With all of the COVID-19 restrictions they were worried of how this would go, but they had an amazing time. They invited only close family and friends. Murray told people, "We had four different weddings being planned simultaneously, depending on how everything worked.”

They do still plan on going on their honeymoon, where they plan on spending it in the Maldives! That is such a dream come true. You can read more about their honeymoon and details of their wedding here.

Love is so beautiful and I am so excited for the newlyweds!

