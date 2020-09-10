World Suicide Prevention Day – Help Is Available 24/7

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please know that help is available 24/7. YOU MATTER.



Reaching out for help is not a weakness, it’s a strength. This year has been tough for many of us, you are not alone.

Townsquare Media is marking National Suicide Prevention Month this September. We want to remind you that you are not alone. In fact, today (September 10) is World Suicide Prevention Day.

If the situation is potentially life-threatening, get immediate emergency assistance by calling 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Below are a list of resources that are available:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL)

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. Additionally, their website offers a live chat feature as well. Click here to learn more.

Crisis Text Line (741-741)

TEXT: TALK to 741-741 or Message Them on Facebook

Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, providing access to free, 24/7 support via a medium people already use and trust: text. You will reach a trained volunteer crisis counselor who can offer support via text message. Click here to learn more.

Trevor Project

1-866-488-7386



The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25. If you’re thinking about suicide, you deserve immediate help - please call the Trevor Lifeline at 866-488-7386.

They are also available via text message. Messaging the word START to 678-678 to be connected confidentially with a Trevor volunteer. Or visit their website to chat with a counselor online 24/7. Click here to learn more.



Veteran’s Crisis Line

1-800-273-8255

The Veterans Crisis Line is available for veterans in crisis and their families and friends who are in need of support.

Connect with the Veterans Crisis Line to reach caring, qualified responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many of them are Veterans themselves. Click here to learn more. They're available via phone at 1-800-273-8255, via text at 838255 or via web chat on their website.

Psychology Today

Provides a national directory of therapists, psychiatrists, group therapy, and other options. Click here to learn more.

Seize The Awkward

Having a conversation about mental health might be uncomfortable, but it can make all the difference. Check out these tools – from conversation guides to tips –that can help you help those in need. Click here to visit their website.



Our Townsquare family has not been immune to the impact of suicide’s trauma and tragedy. Especially during this pandemic where mental health conditions like anxiety and depression are heightened, this month is a time to share resources and stories in an effort to shed light on what is perceived as a highly taboo and stigmatized topic.