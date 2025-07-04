There’s nothing like hitting the road on the Fourth of July. Whether you’re heading down the shore, meeting up with friends, or just out grabbing last-minute supplies for the cookout, the roads are usually part of the day’s adventure. Let’s be honest, though, nobody really wants to spend their holiday stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially when you could be by the pool or sipping on a fun drink instead.

The Fourth brings out a ton of people with the same idea and that is usually the idea of “Get where you’re going as fast as possible and start the fun” right?

Because of that, a lot of New Jersey roads are going to feel more like parking lots than highways. While some traffic is hard to avoid, there are definitely windows you’ll want to dodge if you can.

Holidays during the summer months like The Fourth of July and Memorial Day can cause some really scary conditions on the roads. Everyone just wants to race down the shore and get there as soon as possible, which tends to lead to accidents, road rage, etc. It’s so important to take your time this weekend and get where you’re going safely, even if that means sitting in traffic for longer than you’d like.

So when is the worst time to hit the road today?

When Is The Worst Time To Drive on The Fourth of July?

According to AAA, drivers in New Jersey should really avoid traveling between 12 PM and 7 PM on the Fourth of July. That’s when things are expected to be the most backed up. Everyone’s either on their way to parties, beaches, or fireworks, so those afternoon and early evening hours are pretty much guaranteed to be a mess.

If you’re trying to keep things smooth, the best bet is to head out early in the morning or later at night when the roads clear out. Less stress, more celebrating.

