WWE Bringing SummerSlam to Atlantic City?

Could one of the WWE's signature events be making its way to Atlantic City?

With Florida still a hot spot for COVID-19, long-time pro wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that WWE is considering moving its 'SummerSlam' event to in Atlantic City, New Jersey,

Right now, Atlantic City, but we'll see. They want to... Vince wants to be out of Florida, wants a different location. I don't know about fans.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy recently reduced the number of people who can gather indoors from 100 to 25, so its very unlikely that fans would be in attendance if it was to be held at Boardwalk Hall. As for the possibility of being outside, the state of New Jersey currently has a limit of 500 people for an outdoor event.