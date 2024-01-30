Yankee Doodle Tap Room in Princeton, NJ Named Best Bar in NJ

If you're looking for a great place to grab a drink, Mercer County is home to a bar that's been named among the best in New Jersey. Wow. That's quite an honor considering there are so many bars in the state.

Best Things New Jersey just put out the 2024 edition of the Best Bars in NJ and 8 different New Jersey towns have bars that made the list, including Princeton.

There are so many reasons to visit Princeton. The University is beautiful and rich in history. The restaurants are some of the best in the Garden State. There are wonderful unique shops, there's a lively arts scene and now one of its bars has the title of one of best bars in New Jersey.

Can you guess which one? Hmmm.

It's Yankee Doodle Tap Room, inside the Nassau Inn, in lovely Palmer Square.

Here's what Best Things New Jersey had to say about the popular spot:

"The self-proclaimed gastropub is a classic bar in Princeton with a warm, inviting atmosphere. They keep 19 beers on tap at any given time, along with wines and other seasonal drinks."

If you've never been there, you should put it on the top of your bar bucket list. The food is great too. It was renovated recently to give it the historical feel it used to have.

It gives off very homey, comfortable vibes. It tells a story. There's a wall of Princeton Alumni with some big names on it. Make sure to check it out.

To see the other 7 bars that made the Best Bar in NJ list, click here.

You could make up your own bar crawl and visit them all.

Cheers.

