Get ready Newtown. A crazy popular Italian ice shop, Yardley Ice House, is opening a 2nd location in town, according to The Patch.

There have been rumors for awhile and now it's been confirmed that Newtown Ice House will be opening on Saturday, April 15th at 12pm.

It's located at 156 North State Street where Mom Mom's Bake and Take Pizza used to be.

Get there early, the first 200 people in line will get a free Newtown Ice House car magnet.

The new Newtown Ice House has the same owners as Yardley Ice House, Jackie and Todd McGonigal. They're excited to open this second location because Newtown is their hometown.

Jackie McGonigal was quoted in the article as saying, "We are so appreciative of everyone's support. You can just feel the excitement building. Newtownians who have never been to the Yardley Ice House are in for a treat, especially on those hot, muggy days of summer."

This Jersey girl has never been to Yardley Ice House but I've heard so many great reviews that I'll be taking a trip across the river this summer to treat myself and my family.

They only use the best ingredients and freshest fruit to make their gourmet Italian Ice, blowing away the competition, even the big chains from what I've heard. I can't wait to taste test it.

You've got a big selections of mix-ins candy, cookies and more.

If you're a fan of Yardley Ice House, don't worry, Newtown Ice House will have the customer favorites like peanut butter cup (that will likely be my favorite), Cherry Bordeaux, mango, strawberry lemonade, banana cream pie and more.

You'll be able to check out the flavors daily by clicking here.

If Italian Ice isn't your thing, Newtown Ice House will also be offering soft serve vanilla and chocolate custard. They'll also have vegan vanilla ice cream. Oh, and they'll also serve ice cream sandwiches for dogs because they're next door to a grooming business.

You may like this, the new Newtown location will be accepting credit cards (the Yardley location is cash only).

For more information, click here.

C'mon, April 15th, hurry up and get here.