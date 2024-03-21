Now you can get your hands on the irresistible Duck Donuts at a second spot in Bucks County.

Duck Donuts is now open in Warrington, PA

A new location is now open in Warrington with another one on the way in Yardley in the new Prickett Preserve across from Shady Brook Farm.

The Grand Opening of Ducks Donuts in The Shops at Valley Square was on Saturday morning (March 16th).

One lucky person won free donuts for a year

Donut lovers lined up for the 7am opening to get the fabulous, made-to-order, warm treats...and to win free donuts. The first person in line won free donuts for a year. Wow.

There were other giveaways and treats throughout the day.

If you've never been to a Ducks Donuts, you're really missing out. There are a bunch of different, unique flavors. Some are beach-themed (I'll tell you why in a minute), some seasonal, some fan-favorites, and classic flavors too.

Duck Donuts has many unique flavors

Here are just a few of the flavors: Espresso Icing (available until April 14), Beach Ball, Sand Dollar, The Beach, The Boardwalk, Flip Flop, Blueberry Pancake, Chocolate Caramel Crunch, Coconut Island Bliss, Cinnamon Bun, Maple Bacon, Midnight Madness, French Toast, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Peanut Butter Paradise, Pina Colada...the list goes on and on.

You'll get to watch as they make your donuts...fresh as could be.

Duck Donuts isn't just donuts. Check out the complete menu by clicking here.

Duck Donuts was started by a Pennsylvania man

Ok, back to why several of the donuts have beach-themed names. Duck Donuts originated in the Outer Banks in North Carolina. A Pennsylvania man was vacationing down there, in the town of Duck, when he discovered there were no donut shops in town so, he decided to do something about that.

The rest is history.

READ MORE: Duck Donuts coming to new Prickett Preserve in Yardley

There are now over 100 Duck Donuts in the United States.

Go check out the new Warrington location at 1540 North Main Street in The Shops at Valley Square.

